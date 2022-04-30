Brokerages Anticipate Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. Imperial Oil reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 368.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Imperial Oil.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

IMO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.14. 1,875,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,275. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

