Brokerages Anticipate Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. Imperial Oil reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 368.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Imperial Oil.
Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion.
IMO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.14. 1,875,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,275. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
