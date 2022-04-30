Brokerages Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.37. JELD-WEN reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on JELD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

JELD opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.36. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

In related news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $4,324,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $198,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $22,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,209,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

