Brokerages Anticipate KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) to announce $62.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KORE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KORE Group will report full year sales of $261.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.40 million to $262.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $291.67 million, with estimates ranging from $282.89 million to $308.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KORE Group.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KORE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KORE Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on KORE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KORE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KORE Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $5.38 on Friday. KORE Group has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

