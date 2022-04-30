Brokerages Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.49. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,241,000 after acquiring an additional 83,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 146,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 815,476 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.