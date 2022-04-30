Brokerages Anticipate Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Portillo’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portillo’s will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Portillo’s.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Portillo’s from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Portillo’s has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,523,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

