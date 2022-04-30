Brokerages Anticipate Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. Snap posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,393,234 shares of company stock valued at $80,926,353 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.3% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $29,994,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 79.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

