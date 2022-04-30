Brokerages Anticipate The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) will announce ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Liberty Braves Group.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on BATRK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of BATRK stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 110,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,777. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $302,800 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty Braves Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.