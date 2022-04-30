Brokerages Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SMG opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.14. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $98.61 and a one year high of $247.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

