Brokerages Expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to Post $1.40 EPS

Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.53. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,922,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000.
ASO opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.