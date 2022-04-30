Brokerages Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.25). American Well posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $824.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.60. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $515,023.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,231. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

