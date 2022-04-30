Brokerages Expect Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Braze’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52. Braze has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

In other Braze news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 38,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,663.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 402,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,119,486.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth $309,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

