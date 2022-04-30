Brokerages Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.54 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) will announce $92.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.03 million and the lowest is $91.60 million. Carriage Services reported sales of $88.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $386.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $388.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $415.00 million, with estimates ranging from $413.00 million to $417.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Carriage Services stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $657.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $66.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.19%.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.