Brokerages Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.61. Crocs posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $12.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.20. Crocs has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 9,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 22.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 71.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

