Brokerages Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNL. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -761.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,092,000 after acquiring an additional 474,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,642,000 after acquiring an additional 677,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,517,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,462,000 after buying an additional 102,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after buying an additional 60,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,288,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

