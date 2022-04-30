Brokerages Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on JELD. B. Riley dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.36. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

