Brokerages Expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to Announce -$0.52 EPS

Brokerages expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) will report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Kura Oncology posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

KURA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 414,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $955.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 170,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 822,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

