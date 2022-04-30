Brokerages Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Post $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. Maravai LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.36. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,160,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

