Brokerages Expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORRF. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Floyd E. Stoner purchased 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 244,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 162,628 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. 68,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

