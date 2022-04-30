Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Post $0.71 EPS

Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.70. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPBI. Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

PPBI opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,089,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,518,000 after buying an additional 125,435 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,599,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

