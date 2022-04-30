Brokerages Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. ResMed reported sales of $876.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,365,431. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,743,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,300,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,787,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $199.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.22. ResMed has a 12-month low of $187.09 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.