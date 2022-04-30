Brokerages Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $138.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.00 million. SFL reported sales of $109.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $568.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $590.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $566.02 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $597.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SFL.
SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. SFL had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.
SFL stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SFL by 291.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,896,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,916,000 after buying an additional 867,792 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in SFL by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SFL by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.
