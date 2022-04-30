Brokerages Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) will post sales of $59.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.35 million and the lowest is $59.10 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $50.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $295.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $367.77 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $378.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.13.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.67. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $54.29 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.51 and a beta of 1.00.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

