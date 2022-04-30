Brokerages Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.89 Million

Analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) will report $431.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.00 million and the lowest is $424.70 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $354.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

MTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.88 million, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 193.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

