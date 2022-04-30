Brokerages Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.25 billion. Mosaic posted sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year sales of $19.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $22.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $18.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.61.

Mosaic stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. Mosaic has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $79.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 9.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 11.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,284,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 432,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

