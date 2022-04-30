Brokerages Expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Times’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. New York Times reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Times will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New York Times.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in New York Times by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 114,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

New York Times stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.82. New York Times has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

