Brokerages Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 8.6% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 13,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.9% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 157,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 7,776.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,089. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

About TowneBank (Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

