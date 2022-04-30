Brokerages Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) will report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $6.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

NYSE:WCN opened at $137.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.17. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $115.75 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 205,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,471 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after acquiring an additional 722,146 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,910,000 after acquiring an additional 567,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $575,800,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.