Brokerages Set UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Target Price at $16.67

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

UNCRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on UniCredit from €18.60 ($20.00) to €15.50 ($16.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UniCredit from €19.50 ($20.97) to €16.50 ($17.74) in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.24) to €18.00 ($19.35) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

UNCRY stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

