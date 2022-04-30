Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

BAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $49.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,974,274,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,101,000 after purchasing an additional 906,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,548,000 after purchasing an additional 327,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,732,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,496,000 after purchasing an additional 406,898 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.