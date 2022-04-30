Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

BBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.47. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 7.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.