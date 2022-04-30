Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

BRKL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 458,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.66. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $17.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 55,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

