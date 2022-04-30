BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$139.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$128.00 target price on BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

BRP stock opened at C$104.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$95.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$102.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. Analysts expect that BRP will post 11.9900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

