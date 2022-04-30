BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

BTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.44. BTRS has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BTRS by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in BTRS in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BTRS in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

