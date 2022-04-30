Bunge (NYSE:BG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.56.

Shares of BG stock opened at $113.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bunge has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

