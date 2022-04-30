Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the March 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 784.0 days.

Bunzl stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

