Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the March 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 784.0 days.
Bunzl stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37.
About Bunzl (Get Rating)
