BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 4,500 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $16,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,705,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,671,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $8,240.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $8,060.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 1,800 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $7,488.00.

On Monday, April 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,400 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $9,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, April 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Friday, April 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $11,130.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 1,400 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $5,334.00.

On Monday, April 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $12,210.00.

On Friday, April 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

Shares of BFI opened at $3.75 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BurgerFi International in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 31.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 158.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 141.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

