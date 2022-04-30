Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

BY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. 122,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

In other news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

