Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CABO. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,166.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,441.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,603.52. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,161.66 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 50.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cable One by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cable One by 3.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cable One by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 19.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

