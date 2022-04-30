CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CACI International had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CACI traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.30. The stock had a trading volume of 204,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.94. CACI International has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.79.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CACI International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,038,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.