Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

CDRE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cadre during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,822,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Cadre has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.78.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

