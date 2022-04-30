Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Down 45.6% in April

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the March 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:CPZ traded down 0.45 on Friday, hitting 18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,645. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 17.85 and a 1 year high of 21.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 20.04.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
