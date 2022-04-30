CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $68.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 413,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,744. The stock has a market cap of $196.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

Get CalAmp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CalAmp by 245.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CalAmp by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp in the second quarter worth about $222,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CalAmp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

CalAmp Company Profile (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.