California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.87. 1,507,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,185. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group (Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.