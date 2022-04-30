Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.59. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.39-6.63 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,182. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $117.07 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.38 and its 200-day moving average is $165.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.57%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 277.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

