Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.64 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.39-6.63 EPS.
Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $5.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $117.07 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.57%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
