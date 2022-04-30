Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.64 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.39-6.63 EPS.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $5.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $117.07 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.57%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

