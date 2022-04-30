Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Set to Split on Monday, May 16th

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) are set to split on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

NYSE CM opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.85. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $102.97 and a 1 year high of $132.48. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$174.00 to C$172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

