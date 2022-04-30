Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CU. CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered Canadian Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.22.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$38.62 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$33.86 and a 12 month high of C$39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.40 billion and a PE ratio of 31.92.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities (Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.