Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.29.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $30.70 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.22). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.