Capital Power (CPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Capital Power to post earnings of C$0.76 per share for the quarter.
Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter.
TSE CPX opened at C$42.22 on Friday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$45.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.26.
In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total value of C$521,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,005,001.69.
About Capital Power (Get Rating)
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.
