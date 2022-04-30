Capital Power (CPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Capital Power to post earnings of C$0.76 per share for the quarter.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter.

Get Capital Power alerts:

TSE CPX opened at C$42.22 on Friday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$45.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.32.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total value of C$521,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,005,001.69.

About Capital Power (Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.