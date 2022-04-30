Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.05. Capital Product Partners posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPLP. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $279.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after buying an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.