Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.05. Capital Product Partners posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital Product Partners.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.
Shares of CPLP stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $279.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after buying an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.
Capital Product Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.
